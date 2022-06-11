Armenian wines showcased at London Wine Fair

Armenian Ambassador to UK Varuzhan Nersesyan visited the Armenian Pavilion at the London Wine Fair, held between 7-9 June at the Olympia London.

13 different Armenian wine producers were represented for the first time at the Wine fair, showcasing numerous, breath-taking wines made from grape varieties indigenous to the country.

Wine production within Armenia is steeped in history, being home to the oldest winery in the world and the region itself boasting an 8000-year-old history in winemaking.

On Friday the 10th of June a follow-up event was held at the Travellers Club under the auspices of the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia. The event which was accompanied by live jazz renditions of Armenian classics, displayed the aforementioned wines and their producers to a wide range of guests including journalists, businesses members of the Travellers Club, representatives of the Armenian community.

In his speech, Ambassador Nersesyan thanked the Travellers Club for hosting the event and the wine producers for exhibiting their wines so commendably. He went on to signify the importance of presenting Armenian wines and their rich history, to both British consumers and businesses alike. The Ambassador also expressed his hope that Armenian wine production will continue to develop and grow, furthermore, for it to become more commonplace within the British market.

The event was held in partnership with the Vine and Wine Foundation of Armenia and the USAID-funded RED-NEO project, implemented by the CARD foundation.