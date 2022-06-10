Silicon Mountains 2022 International Tech Summit to be held in Yerevan

Silicon Mountains 2022 International Tech Summit will be held at Matenadaran on June 17.

The event, held for the third time, is organized by the Union of Employers of Information and Communication Technology (UEICT) with the support of the Central Bank of Armenia.

Within the framework of the conference, representatives from the Armenian government, heads of leading ICT companies, and international experts will discuss the possibility of digital transformation and its application in various fields. The topics for this year are digital transformation, fintech, and cybersecurity.

Only invited participants will be able to attend the event by registering here. he event will also be streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and news.am.