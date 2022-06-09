Yerevan to host session of CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers

On June 10, the session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization chaired by the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will take place in Yerevan.

The sessions of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CSTO member states will take place in a narrow, then in an expanded format.

The agenda of the session includes issues related to international and regional security, strengthening emergency response mechanisms of the CSTO.

Following the meeting, the Consultations Program of the Representatives of the CSTO member states on foreign policy, defense and security for 2022-2022 is scheduled to be signed.