Armenian ice dancer Tina Garabedian retiring from competitive skating

Armenian ice dancer Tina Garabedian has announced her retirement from figure skating.

“After 20 years of dedicating my life to the sport that I love deeply, I am happy to announce my retirement from competitive skating. I have always felt so beautiful and free when skating, as if the ice is where I belong. It has been my home, where I have spent every morning for as long as I can remember,” Tina said in an Instagram post.

“What I have understood is that skating has given me so many opportunities and experiences I could not get elsewhere. I have met so many amazing athletes, built connections with my coaches, have travelled the world doing what I love, gained the support of wonderful fans, have the honor to represent Armenia internationally and earned the right to call myself an Olympian,” Garabedian said.

“This sport has completed my life in so many wonderful ways, I am forever grateful. I have given my all, dedicated all my energy to succeed and it was all worth it. I am so proud of myself for putting in blood, sweat and tears to finally achieve my goals and make my dream come true. Undeniably I am so grateful to be an Olympian, but the journey to get there has assured me of how strong I really am, both physically and mentally. For that reason, I feel at peace with my decision and wish my team-mates at IAM continuous success as their journey goes on,” she added.

Tina Garabedian represented Armenia at 2022 Winter Olympics with partner Simon Proulx-Sénécal.



In a lengthy post, Tina Garabedian thanked Simon Proulx-Sénécal, the Armenian Figure Skating Federation, all friends, family and fans.