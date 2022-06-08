Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini’s fraud and embezzlement trial to begin in Switzerland

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini, once the two most powerful men in world football, go on trial in Switzerland on Wednesday accused of fraud, the BBC reports.

Swiss prosecutors claim that a 2011 payment of 2m Swiss francs (£1.6m) made by Blatter, former president of world football’s governing body Fifa, to Platini, ex-president of the European equivalent Uefa, was unlawful.

Both men deny wrongdoing and say the transfer was belated payment for Frenchman Platini’s advisory work for Fifa.

The pair were banned from football in 2015 and indicted in November last year.