Second meeting of ‘3+3’ South Caucasus platform expected in near future – Lavrov

The second meeting of the ‘3+3’ South Caucasus cooperation platform (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia – Russia, Turkey, Iran) is being prepared and will take place in the near future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

“We agreed on how to continue working in the South Caucasus. You know that on the initiative of Turkey, the ‘3+3’ format was created,” he said.

“We held the first meeting in Moscow, the Georgian colleagues could not participate, but we emphasize that we will always be glad to welcome them. The next meeting is being prepared, I hope that we will be able to announce it in the very near future,” the Russian Foreign Minister said.