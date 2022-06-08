Armenia joins European Archeology Days event

For the first time Armenia has joined the European Archeology Days event to be held on June 17-19 in archeological excavation sites across the country.



The European Archeology Days have been held since 2010 and are coordinated by the French National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research (INRAP).



During the three-day event, visits will be organized to archeological sites, archeological research centers, which are usually closed to the public. Archaeologists will present the details of their work. A number of entertainment and educational events – excavations, exhibitions, courses, restoration of the finds – are also expected within the framework of the event.

The Institute of Archeology and Ethnography of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia, the Research Center for Historical and Cultural Heritage, the Historical-Cultural Reserve-Museum, the Historical Environment Protection Service SNCOs and the Erebuni Historical-Archaelogical Museum-Reserve have joined the event.

