VK top manager Vladimir Gabrielyan dies in “tragic accident”

Vladimir Gabrielyan, the First Deputy Director General of Russian VK social media service has died as a result of a tragic accident, RIA Novosti reports citing a statement from the company.

“This morning it became known that Vladimir Gabrielyan and Sergey Merzlyakov died as a result of a tragic accident. We mourn with family, friends and relatives,” the message said.

Gabrielyan and the company’s Procurement Director Sergey Merzlyakov went missing in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug as two Sherpa all-terrain vehicles heading along the coast of the White Sea to Cape Kanin Nos turned over while crossing the Bolshaya Bugryanitsa River, 47 kilometers from the village of Shoina and were dragged into the sea.

Alena Gabrielyan and Sergey Olsevich, who were in one of the all-terrain vehicles, got out, Vladimir Gabrielyan and Sergey Merzlyakov, who were in the second all-terrain vehicle, went missing.