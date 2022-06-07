Nobel laureate Ardem Patapoutian to participate in Science and Business Days in Armenia

The Armenian Ministry of Economy will hold Science and Business Days event on June 13-17, 2022 with a view to identifying the opportunities for the development of cooperation between science and entrepreneurship in Armenia and commercialization of science.



Among the speakers of the event are world-famous Armenian scientists Ardem Patapoutian, Ruben Yenikolopov, Georgi Derlugyan, Garik Israelyan, David Baghdasaryan, Toni Safoyan and others.

Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan is the initiator of the event.

“Contacts with such people will be a serious impetus for businessmen, scientists and young professionals both in terms of acquiring practical knowledge and ensuring cooperation in the future,” says Vahan Kerobyan.



The event will feature a scientific conference, meetings with the business community, exchange of experience, speeches in educational-scientific institutions of Armenia with the participation of students, researchers and staff.

The replica of the Nobel Prize will be presented to the History Museum of Armenia.

The 2021 Nobel Prize in physiology and medicine was awarded to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch.