Lives of 11 servicemen involved in road accident out of danger – Defense Ministry

The lives of 11 soldiers involved in a road accident in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor are not in danger, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense told Public Radio of Armenia.

“Only one of the servicemen has a broken rib, the condition of the others is satisfactory, most only have scratches,” the Ministry of Defense said.

Today, at around 10:40 am, a Kamaz car with license plates of the Ministry of Defense overturned in unknown circumstances on the 127 km section of the Yerevan-Meghri highway.

As a result of the accident, 11 servicemen were taken to hospitals with various bodily injuries. Materials are

Investigation into the case is under way.