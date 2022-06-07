SocietyTop

Lives of 11 servicemen involved in road accident out of danger – Defense Ministry

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 7, 2022, 14:00
Less than a minute

The lives of 11 soldiers involved in a road accident in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor are not in danger, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense told Public Radio of Armenia.

“Only one of the servicemen has a broken rib, the condition of the others is satisfactory, most only have scratches,” the Ministry of Defense said.

Today, at around 10:40 am, a Kamaz car with license plates of the Ministry of Defense overturned in unknown circumstances on the 127 km section of the Yerevan-Meghri highway.

As a result of the accident, 11 servicemen were taken to hospitals with various bodily injuries. Materials are

Investigation into the case is under way.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 7, 2022, 14:00
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button