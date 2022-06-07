FLYONE Armenia considers launching flights to Tehran and Beirut

The Armenian airline FLYONE Armenia is expanding the geography of flights, Chairman of the Board of FLYONE Armenia Aram Ananyan told a press conference at Armenpress, adding that they consider several important destinations in the Middle East.

“We plan to include Tehran and Beirut this year, and if possible, we will expand the geography in other directions. Our goal is to increase the passenger flow to and outside Armenia. The demand for aviation services is increasing globally, and research shows that the demand has surpassed the pre-pandemic figures. As an airline, we should do everything to meet this demand by responding to the international trends,” Aram Ananyan said.

The airline has recently purchased a new aircraft. The third aircraft – Airbus A319 with 144 seats, has already arrived in Armenia. It allows to expand the geography of flights, add new directions, increase the frequency of flights and improve the quality of services.