Faith: A gift from Armenian President to the Queen on Platinum Jubilee

Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom Varuzhan Nersesyan presented a gift from the President of Armenia to the Queen on the occasion of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

Ambassador Nersesyan handed over the gift to the Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps William Alistair Harrison.

“Delighted to present to the Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps the gift from the President of Armenia to the Queen, on the occasion of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee,” the Ambassador said in a Twitter post.

This composition called Faith is designed by prominent Armenian-American art designer Michael Aram.