Armenian Ambassador draws US lawmakers’ attention to Azerbaijan’s ceasefire violation attempts

Lilit Makunts, Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States, had a remote meeting with Co-Chairs of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian issues, Reps. Frank Pallone and Jackie Speier.

Ambassador Makunts presented the position of the Republic of Armenia on the establishment of regional peace and stability, as well as drew the attention to Azerbaijan’s attempts of violation the ceasefire regime and destructive belligerent statements.

In this context, Ambassador Makunts stressed the importance of the OSCE Minsk Group efforts to support the advancement of the peace agenda.

Ambassador Makunts referred to the results of the Armenian Foreign Minister’s visit to Washington within the framework of the session of Armenia-US strategic dialogue.