Abandoned Soviet-era sewing factory in Dilijan to be transformed into innovative space for businesses

Andrea Wiktorin, EU Ambassador to Armenia, participated in the official launch of the “Enhancing private sector-led economic growth in Dilijan and adjacent communities” in Dilijan.

The Project aims to stimulate business development and contribute to job creation in Dilijan through investing in hard and soft infrastructure – an abandoned Soviet-era sewing factory will be transformed into an innovative space for businesses, entrepreneurs, and community services.

The project implemented by Dilijan municipality in partnership with the IDEA Foundation, Tourism and Urbanism Foundation, and Dilijan Community center is co-funded by the European Union (EUR 1 mln) and the IDEA foundation.

‘’The European Union continues supporting local and regional authorities in Armenia since we believe strongly in the role of local actors to champion local development and growth. We hope that the refurbished ‘’Kari Fabrika’’ will boost economic activity in Dilijan and in the region of Tavush by supporting the incubation and acceleration of regional small and medium businesses and making available much needed advisory and support services in a unique multi-functional space,’’ emphasized Ambassador Wiktorin in her opening remarks.