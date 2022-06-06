Mercedes recalls almost 1m cars over faulty brakes

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz is recalling almost 1m older vehicles from around the world because of potential problems with their braking system, the BBC reports.

Over the weekend, the company said it will contact owners of the vehicles as their brakes may be affected by what it called “advanced corrosion”.

The recall affects a total of 993,407 vehicles, including 70,000 in Germany.

Mercedes recalled a similar number of cars last year over a safety issue with their emergency call system.

The company said the vehicles in the latest recall were built between 2004 and 2015 and were from its ML and GL series of SUVs and R-Class luxury minivans.