Former Roma coach Claudio Ranieri says losing Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a blow.

The midfielder is likely to move to Inter Milan as he comes off contract at Roma.

Ranieri feels the loss will be felt by Roma.

“A great player,” he said.

“For Roma it’s an important loss, but I’m convinced that José will know how to keep the team competitive. After all, his is a three-year project,” Claudio Ranieri, speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport,