Armenian pianist wins First prize at international competition in Italy

Laura Galstyan, a young pianist representing Armenia, was awarded the First Prize and a special scholarship at the 24th Pietro Argento International Music Competition held in Gioia del Colle, Italy on June 1-5, 2022.

The annual competition was founded in 1998 and is a member of Alink-Argerich Foundation. It is named after the famous Italian conductor Pietro Argento.

This year it was held in three categories: piano, vocal and chamber music. It featured bout 30 musicians from different countries of the world.

Laura Galstyan, 18, is currently studying at the Hochschule für Musik und Darstellende Kunst Mannheim (Germany) with Wolfram Schmitt-Leonardy. She is enhancing her professional skills with outstanding pianist Hayk Melikyan.