19 cellists from 13 countries: 18th Khachaturian International Competition to open in Yerevan today

The 18th Khachaturian International Competition will open in Yerevan today. The opening traditionally coincides with the composer’s birthday.

This morning the contest participants, jury members and organizers visited the Komitas Pantheon, paid tribute to the memory of Aram Khachaturian, and laid flowers at his grave.

The aim of the competition is to identify talented young musicians and to popularize Aram Khachaturian’s music. This year, the first round will feature 19 cellists from Armenia, Belgium, Russia, Venezuela, the Republic of Korea, Japan, China, Romania, Moldova, Belarus, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

The opening concert of the 18th competition after Khachatryan will take place at 7 pm in Aram Khachatryan concert hall. Famous violinist Kristóf Baráti will perform as a soloist with the official orchestra of the competition, the State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia. The concert will be conducted by Sergey Smbatyan.

The competition will be held in three stages, the winners will be announced during the closing ceremony on June 13.

The winner will get a prize amounting to $10,000. Winners of second and third prizes will $5,000 and $3,000 respectively.

The competition was established on June 6, 2003, in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Armenian composer Aram Khachaturian