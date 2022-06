Armenian weightlifters won two medals in the 96kg event of the European Championships under way in Tirana, Albania.

David Hovhannisyan was crowned champion with a total result of 377 kg. He also won a small gold medal in the snatch with a result of 160 kg and was second in the clean and jerk (206 kg).

Ara Aghanyan won the silver in the same weight category with a total result of 375 kg.