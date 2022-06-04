Armenia host Ireland in Nations League match: Lineups confirmed

Armenia will host Ireland in a Nations League match today.

The Armenians are newly promoted to League B following a successful Nations League campaign last time out, but they’re more than 40 places below Ireland in the FIFA world rankings.

Ireland have befouled the Nations League competition to date, with zero wins and two goals scored in ten games across two campaigns.

This is the first meeting between the two teams since Ireland qualified for Euro 2012 after a 2-1 win in Dublin. The game lives in infamy in Armenia because of the red card shown to goalkeeper Roman Berezovsky in the first half. Rushing out of his penalty area to block a shot by Simon Cox, the goalkeeper raised his hands but the ball bounced off his ribcage, which the referee mistook. Armenia filed a complaint to Uefa that went nowhere.

The match will take place at Hanrapetakan (Republican) Stadium in Yerevan and will kick off at 5 pm local time (1 pm GMT). The lineups have been confirmed.

Ireland: Caoimhin Kelleher; Seamus Coleman, Enda Stevens, Shane Duffy, John Egan, Nathan Collins; Joshua Cullen, Jeff Hendrick, Callum Robinson; Troy Parrott, Chiedozie Ogbene.

Armenia: David Yurchenko; Hovhannes Hambardzumyan, Varazdat Haroyan, Hrayr Mkoyan, Arman S Hovhannisyan; Kamo Hovhannisyan, Artak Grigoryan, Eduard Spertsyan, Tigran Barseghyan, Khoren Bayramyan; Vahan Bichakhchyan.