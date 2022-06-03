Foreign Minister of Armenia receives Secretary General of the UN World Tourism Organization

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received Zurab Pololikashvili, the Secretary General of the UN World Tourism Organization.

Ararat Mirzoyan stressed that the development of the tourism sector is one of the priorities for the Government of Armenia, and in this regard he commended that the cooperation between Armenia and the WTO is developing effectively.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia noted that this year marks the 25th anniversary of Armenia’s membership in the UN WTO, which makes the holding of the 67th meeting of the UNWTO Commission for Europe in Yerevan even more symbolic.

During the meeting, the interlocutors touched upon the potential of tourism development in Armenia and the projects implemented in the field. They exchanged views on the implementation of new programs and initiatives in cooperation with the UN World Tourism Organization, as well as opportunities and prospects for attracting foreign investment in Armenia’s tourism sector.