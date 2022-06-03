Armenian FM, EU envoy discuss implementation of agreements reached in Brussels

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented Armenia’s position on the establishment of regional peace and stability, the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, and in this context reaffirmed the need to resume the work of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The parties discussed the implementation of the agreements reached as a result of the Brussels meetings. Minister Mirzoyan stressed the inadmissibility of arbitrary, untrue interpretations of the agreements, stressed the need for rhetoric and practical steps to ensure a constructive atmosphere.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the work of the Commission on demarcation and border security, the unblocking of the region’s economic and transport infrastructure.

Minister Mirzoyan considered unacceptable Azerbaijan’s continuous attempts to destabilize the situation in the South Caucasus through belligerent statements and border provocations.