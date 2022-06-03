42 injured as protesters clash with police in Yerevan

Forty-two people applies to various medical centers as of 22:30 as protesters clashed with police in Yerevan, the Ministry of Health informs.

According to the Ministry, 22 are police officers.

One of the injured is undergoing surgery at Heratsi Hospital Complex, others are being examined, Yerevan State Medical University Chief of Staff Shushan Danielyan said in a Facebook post.

Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan and Deputy Minister Armen Nazaryan are visiting the Heratsi Hospital.

The clashes took place as protesters of the opposition “Resistance” movement gathered in front of the government cottages.

A number of protesters were detained, the exact number is yet to be released by the Police.

Opposition parties have been staging rallies for weeks demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, accusing him of mishandling negotiations with Azerbaijan over Artsakh.



