Four killed and multiple injured in Oklahoma hospital shooting

Four people have been killed in a shooting spree at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the BBC reports.

Officers confirmed that the suspected shooter, who was armed with a rifle and a handgun, was also dead.

Police arrived at the scene on Wednesday afternoon at St Francis Hospital in three minutes – which they say ensured the death toll wasn’t higher.

Multiple injuries had also been confirmed, officials added.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Deputy Police Chief Eric Dalgleish said: “Right now we have four civilians that are dead, and one shooter that is dead.”

He said the shooter, who has not yet been identified, sustained fatal gunshot wounds which were believed to have been self-inflicted.

The suspect “had one long gun and one hand gun on the scene at the time”, he said.

No information was available about a possible motivation for the attack.