Deputy Defense Minister of Greece to visit Armenia

A delegation led by Deputy Defense Minister of Greece Nikos Hardalias will visit Armenia on June 2 and 3, at the invitation of Armenian Deputy Defense Minister Karen Brutyan, the Armenian Embassy in Greece informs.

As part of the visit, Nikos Hardalias will have official meetings with Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan, High-Tech Industry Minister Robert Khachatryan and Deputy Defense Minister Karen Brutyan.

He will also meet with His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, as well as with representatives of the Union of Greek Communities of Armenia.

During the two-day stay the Greek Deputy Defense Minister will also visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial, Vazgen Sargsyan Military Academy and National Defense Research University.