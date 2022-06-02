Asian Development Bank interested in expanding cooperation with Armenia

President Vahagn Khachaturyan received Vice President of the Asian Development Bank Shixin Chen.

Welcoming the guest, President Khachaturyan noted that the Asian Development Bank is one of Armenia’s key partners and has made a significant contribution to the implementation of reforms in the fields of socio-economic development, infrastructure programs, education, healthcare and high technologies in our country since 2005.

The President noted that the support of the Asian Development Bank is highly appreciated not only by the Armenian government, but also by the citizens.

Vice-President of the Asian Development Bank Sheikhin Chen noted that Armenia is a reliable partner and the bank is ready to expand the scope of programs implemented with Armenia.