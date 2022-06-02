Armenian, Georgian PMs agree to meet in near future

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversatipn with Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvil on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister of Georgia congratulated the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia on his birthday and wished him all the best.

Prime Minister Pashinyan thanked the Prime Minister of Georgia for the congratulatory call and best wishes, emphasizing that he highly appreciates the trust and friendship that has been established between them.

An agreement was reached to organize a bilateral meeting in the near future to discuss all issues of Armenia-Georgia relations in the format of a working meeting.