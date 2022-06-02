Armenia continues to prioritize the rights and security of compatriots living in Artsakh – Armen Grigoryan

Armenia continues to prioritize the security and rights of compatriots living in Artsakh, and the status should derive from this, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan told reporters today.

“We are confident that the rights and security will determine the status, and we’ll continue to work in this direction,” Grigoryan said.

He said the statements made by Armenia after the trilateral meeting Brussels fully comply with the process.

“We try to be as transparent as possible and inform the public of what has been discussed,” he said.

The Secretary noted that negotiations are taking place also because there are disagreements. “We hope that it is possible to overcome these disagreements through negotiations,” he said.

As for the statements from Azerbaijan that do not correspond to the agenda of discussions, Armen Grigoryan said Armenia raises the issue during contacts with colleagues in Brussels.