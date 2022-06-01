Russian gas firm Gazprom to cut some supply to Shell

Shell has said it will work to keep gas flowing to its customers in Europe after Russian energy firm Gazprom said it would cut supplies from tomorrow, the BBC reports.

Gazprom said it would halt gas to Denmark’s Orsted and to Shell for its contract to supply gas to Germany, after both refused to make payments in roubles, Reuters reported.

The move by Gazprom comes after European Union leaders said they will block most Russian oil imports by the end of 2022 to punish Moscow for the military operation in Ukraine.

In response to Western sanctions, Russia has already cut off gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria, Finland and the Netherlands, after the countries refused to comply with Russian demands to switch to payment in rubles.

The latest move expands that retaliation to Germany and Denmark.