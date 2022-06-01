Nato to convene meeting over Turkey’s opposition to Sweden and Finland

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said he will convene a meeting in Brussels in the coming days with senior officials from Sweden, Finland and Turkey to discuss Turkey’s opposition to Sweden and Finland joining the alliance.

“I’m in close contact with President Erdogan of Turkey and with the leaders of Finland and Sweden,” Stoltenberg said at a news conference in Washington with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Mr Blinken said that there was a “strong consensus within Nato, broadly, to support the rapid accession of Sweden and Finland to the alliance” and he was confident it would happen.