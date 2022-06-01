Armenian, Saudi FMs discuss prospects of cooperation between the two countries

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone conversation with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir.

The sides discussed the prospects of establishing bilateral and multilateral agenda of cooperation and development of relations between Armenia and Saudi Arabia.

The importance of promoting trade and economic ties between the two countries and implementing investment programs was highlighted.

Minister Mirzoyan informed his interlocutor that Armenia supports Saudi Arabia’s application to hold “World Expo 2030” in Riyadh.