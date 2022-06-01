Armenian Defense Ministry refutes reports on advancement of Azerbaijani forces

The Armenian Defense Ministry has refuted the media reports claiming that “Azerbaijani units have again advanced in the mountainous area in front of the village of Nerkin Hand in Armenia’s Syunik region.”

“As stated in the clarification spread by the Armenian Ministry of Defense on March 21, the deployment of Azerbaijani units in the mentioned part of the border was registered after November 9, 2020, in the post-war period,” the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

“At the same time, immediately after recording the deployment, the Armenian Armed Forces took the necessary steps to take control of the Azerbaijani positions, as a result of which the movement of Azerbaijani servicemen in the area is fully controllable, and any attempt to advance will lead to retaliatory actions,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry of Defense once again urges to refrain from spreading untrue information that hits the reputation of the army and causes unfounded tensions among the public.