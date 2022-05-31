Italy drops last COVID entry rules, ditches testing and vaccination restrictions

Italy will abolish all entry rules for international travellers from June 1, Euronews reports.

At present, unvaccinated tourists need to take a test before visiting the country – but this rule will expire on May 31.

Italy’s Health Ministry have indicated that it “will not be extended,” marking the end of all entry restrictions on travellers.

Like many other European nations, the country has been steadily opening up over the past few months, dropping the requirement for arrivals to complete an EU digital passenger locator form (dPLF) on May 1st.

As per a reopening decree announced in March – when the country also ended its ‘state of emergency’ – Green Passes and Super Green Passes are no longer needed to enter venues.

A mask mandate is set to remain in force until at least 15 June. Though the EU-wide mask requirement on flights lifted in May, airports and airlines flying to and from Italy may require passengers to wear masks until that date.