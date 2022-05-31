Armenian President, Georgian PM talk bilateral relations, regional processes

On an official visit to Georgia, President Vahagn Khachaturyan met with the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili.

The parties touched upon issues related to expanding the interstate cooperation anchored on a solid historical basis.

Close cooperation and intensification of contacts between different government agencies of Armenia and Georgia was emphasied.

The parties stressed the need for soonest establishment of stable and lasting peace in the region for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

The interlocutors touched upon the further development of the Armenian-Georgian relations, the processes taking place in the region and on the international arena.