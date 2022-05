The husband of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in California, the BBC reports.

Paul Pelosi was held after his Porsche was involved in a collision with another vehicle in Napa County on Saturday night.

No-one was injured and the other driver was not arrested.

Eighty-two-year-old Mr Pelosi was charged with two misdemeanours and had his bail set at $5,000.

He is not listed as being currently in custody.