Artsakh Parliament Speaker meets officials, lawmakers in Cyprus

The delegation headed by the Speaker of Artsakh’s National Assembly Artur Tovmasyan visited in Cyprus at the invitation of the Armenian National Committee of Cyprus.

During the visit, the delegation had meetings with ruling Disy Party leader Averof Neophytou and vice-chairman Harris Georgiades.

The delegation next met with the Mayor of Nicosia, and members of the City Council.

Representatives of the ARF Cyprus Committee Simon Aynedjian and the chairman of the Armenian National Committee Hagop Kazandjian also took part in the meetings.

On the same day, Artur Tomvasyan made a speech at the event dedicated to the 104th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia.