1,006,554 people fully vaccinated in Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan
May 30, 2022, 12:40

1,006,554 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-1 in Armenia so far, the Ministry of Health informs.

Another 127,845 people received the first dose and 54,415 people received the booster shot.