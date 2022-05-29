Three Armenian boxers make it to the final of European Championship in Yerevan

Three Armenian boxers made it to the finals of the European Boxing Championship under way in Yerevan.

In the 86 kg event Rafael Hovhannisyan surpassed the Polish Tomasz Niedzwiechi in all respects. In the final, the Armenian will face Georgia’s Georgy Kurshinashvili.

Artur Bazeyan beat Javier Ibanez Diaz of Cuba in the 57 kg weight category.

Hovhannes Bachkov (64 kg) scored an impressive victory against Richard Kovac of Hungary.

In the final bout of the evening Armenia’s Narek Manasyan (92 kg) lost to Emmanuel Reyes of Spain.