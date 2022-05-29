Armenian President to pay an official visit to Georgia

President Vahagn Khachaturyan will pay an official visit to Georgia on May 30.

Within the framework of the visit, the Vahagn Khachaturyan is scheduled to have a private talk with the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili, which will be followed by an extended meeting.

President Vahagn Khachaturyan will also meet with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili.

Within the framework of the visit, President Khachaturyan will be hosted by the Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II.