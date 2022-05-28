Mayors of Yerevan and Paris discuss implementation of joint projects

The Mayor of Yerevan Hrachya Sargsyan hosted the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, who has arrived in Armenia on an official visit.

Hrachya Sargsyan stressed that Yerevan greatly emphasizes the deepening of cooperation with French partner cities and regions, and noted that in this context Paris is of special importance.

“Mrs. Hidalgo, I am aware that you have been to Yerevan many times, which once again proves your special attitude towards our capital and bilateral relations. We are making progress within the framework of cooperation with the International Association of Francophone Mayors (AIMF), and we plan to implement new programs in the near future,” the Yerevan Mayor said.

He expressed special gratitude for the support during the 2020 war.

“We attach great importance to holding decentralized cooperation conferences. I will also take part in the next conference to be held in Lyon in June this year,” he said

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, Anne Hidalgo, in turn, noted that there is a wide field for cooperation between the capitals of Armenia and France, which will allow expanding joint programs.

“The relations between Yerevan and Paris are very close, this is my third visit to Yerevan. We already have many important plans that have become a reality. Inspired by Yerevan, we were able to open a Tumo center in Paris as well. Today we are also outlining a broader partnership, in particular on heritage protection, and Yerevan’s participation in this work will be comprehensive. I love this city very much. I am happy that today we are laying the foundations for new projects with Yerevan,” said the Mayor of Paris.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on the current programs and the implementation of the planned works.