Mayor of Paris visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

On an official visit to Armenia, the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial on May 28 accompanied by First Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Levon Hovhannisyan.

The guests were greeted by Edita Gzoyan, Deputy Director for Scientific Affairs of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, who presented the history of the memorial.

She briefed the Mayor on a memorial plaque installed at Tsitsernakaberd, dedicated to the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by France.

Anne Hidalgo laid a wreath at the memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide, then the guests laid flowers at the eternal flame and observed a moment of silence in memory of the consecrated martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.