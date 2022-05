Conscript David Vardanyan was wounded in Azerbaijani shooting today, the Armenian Defense Ministry informs.

The soldier’s condition is assessed as severe.

On May 28, at around 10:40 am, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired from various caliber firearms, including sniper rifles, at Armenian positions in the southeastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Ministry said.

The shooting from the Azerbaijani side was silenced by retaliatory measures taken by Armenian units.