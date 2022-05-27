National Academy of Sciences welcomes the launching of Armenia’s first satellite

The National Academy of Sciences has welcomed the launch of the first Armenian satellite.

The Urdaneta-Armsat 1 iSIM-SAT 16U-CubeSat satellite with a iSIM-90 imager was sent to orbit by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket that lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Geocosmos CJSC, established by the Government of Armenia to carry out functions in the field of space research, participates in receiving and processing satellite data together with the Spanish SATLANTIS company.

“The introduction of such technologies in our country allows us to use advanced knowledge, to train qualified professionals, to lay the groundwork for new developments and create technologies. In this regard, the implementation of scientific research in a number of areas – data processing, geolocation, image recognition, etc. – is of particular importance,” the National Academy of Sciences said.