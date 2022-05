Monkeypox: Armenia bans import of primates and rodents to prevent spread of the disease

The Armenian Food Safety Inspection has banned the import of primates and rodents to the country.

While no Monkeypox cases have been registered in Armenia, the decision aims at preventing the spread of the disease in the country.

The ban will come into force on May 28 and will be effective until November 28, 2022.

The transit of above-mentioned species through Armenia to third countries will also be prohibited.