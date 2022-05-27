High-Tech Ministry announces SpaceCamp 2022 for teens from Armenia and Diaspora

The Armenian Ministry of High-Tech Industry has announced the launch of the SpaceCamp 2022 program. In cooperation with the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, the program is expanding the circle of participants, inviting young people from Armenia to participate.



The project funded by the Ministry of High-Tech Industry in cooperation with the Armenian Rocket Model Association Foundation and AYAS Armenian Aerospace Society.



The aim of the camp is to support young people with exceptional abilities in space-related disciplines in enriching their knowledge in astronomy, space technology, and a number of other fields.





Young people aged 15-18 from Armenia and the Diaspora interested in space research can apply to participate in the camp.



Space Camp 2022 will be held from July 27 to August 2 at the Monte Melkonyan Military School in Dilijan.

Participation in the camp is free, the deadline for submitting applications is June 15.

Certificates will be awarded to participants at the end of the camp. The selection of participants will be done through a test. The list of participants who passed the test will be published on July 1.

Applicants from Armenia can register here, while applications from abroad can be submitted here.