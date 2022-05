European Boxing Championship: Armenia’s Hovhannes Bachkov makes it to the semi-final

Armenian boxer Hovhannes Bachkov made it to the semi-final of the European Boxing Championship under way in Yerevan.

The Armenian beat Petr Novak of Czech Republic in the quarterfinals of the 63.5 kg event.

Bachkov has thus secured at least a bronze medal. In the semi-final he will face the winner of the Richard Kavac (Hungary)-Ahmad Shdivin (Israel) pair.