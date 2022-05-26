Unimpeded involvement of UNESCO in Artsakh important, Armenian PM tells ALIPH Director

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Valéry Freland, Executive Director of the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas (ALIPH).

The Prime Minister hailed the activities of ALIPH in the field of protection of historical and cultural heritage and expressed readiness for cooperation on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Armenia.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that one of Armenia’s priorities is to protect the Armenian cultural and religious heritage in the territories under the control of Azerbaijan after the 44-day war from destruction and attached importance to the unhindered involvement of UNESCO to preserve the Armenian monuments in Nagorno Karabakh and prevent the reoccurring cases of vandalism.

The interlocutors also discussed issues of cooperation in the preservation and restoration of historical and cultural monuments in Armenia. They exchanged views on strengthening, digitization, development of necessary infrastructure, exchange of experience, training opportunities for specialists.