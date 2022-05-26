Roma win first ever UEFA Europa Conference League

Jose Mourinho became the first manager ever to lift the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy after Roma beat Feyenoord in Wednesday’s final.

Feyenoord dominated possession in Tirana but Roma took the lead on 32 minutes with their first shot of the match and held on for a priceless 1-0 win.

Midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo – who had scored a hat-trick in Roma’s quarter-final victory over Bodo/Glimt – produced a superb two-touch finish following a long-range pass from Gianluca Mancini.

This was Mourinho’s fifth major European final and he has not been on the losing side in any of them.

Mourinho, who has won the Champions League, Europa League and the Uefa Cup, is the first manager to win all of Uefa’s major European trophies with four different clubs.

Former Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan was substituted 15 minutes into the first half.

He had been out of action with a thigh injury since April 28 and tried everything to be ready for the big match against Feyenoord this evening.

He seemed to make a full recovery and looked good in the warm-up, despite having just one training session with his Giallorossi teammates in over three weeks.

However, just 15 minutes into the Conference League Final in Tirana, Mkhitaryan fell to the ground and sadly shook his head.

It was clear he would not be able to continue and had suffered a relapse of that thigh injury.