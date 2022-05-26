President of Montenegro visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

The President of Montenegro Milo Đukanović, who has arrived in Armenia for an official visit, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial accompanied by Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan and Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan.

The guests were greeted by Lusine Abrahamyan, Deputy Director for Museum Works of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, who presented the history of the memorial.

Milo Đukanović laid a wreath at the memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide, then the guests laid flowers at the eternal flame and observed a moment of silence in memory of the consecrated martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.

Accompanied by Lusine Abrahamyan, they toured the Armenian Genocide Museum, got acquainted with the permanent temporary exhibitions, after which the President of Montenegro made a note in the Book of Honorary Guests.

Expressing gratitude for the visit, Lusine Abrahamyan presented books on the Armenian Genocide to the honored guest. At the end of the visit, President Milo Đukanović planted a silver fir tree in the Memory Park.