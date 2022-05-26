Kazakh Senate ratifies deal on duty-free supply of oil products to Armenia

The Senate (upper house) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan on Thursday ratified an intergovernmental agreement with Armenia on trade and economic cooperation in the field of supplies of oil products to the country. The agreement with Armenia was signed in Nur-Sultan in July 2020.

“The agreement provides for: non-collection of export customs duties on goods supplied from Kazakhstan to Armenia for domestic consumption in the volumes provided for by indicative balances; a ban on the supply of specified goods that are not approved by the list, as well as not provided for by indicative balances,” the committee on economic politics, innovative development and entrepreneurship of the Senate said.

At the same time, the specified goods supplied from Kazakhstan to Armenia are not subject to export to third countries and the countries of the EAEU. If facts of violation of this obligation are revealed, the Kazakh side reserves the right to prohibit or suspend duty-free supplies of these goods.

After ratification by the Senate, the agreement on cooperation in the field of supplying oil products to Armenia will go to the signature of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.